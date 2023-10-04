Modern Woodmen of America presented its Hometown Heroes award to a local woman

Modern Woodmen of America has presented its Hometown Heroes to Penny Williams for her work with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation along with the Special Olympics. Modern Woodmen of America believes in volunteer service and as a fraternal financial services organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for families and communities. They recognize Penny’s accomplishments and appreciate her contribution to our community.

