Poplar Bluff High School has been recognized nationally 

Pam Davis, a business education teacher, and Assistant Principal Dr. Stephanie Cooper from Poplar Bluff High School have been recognized nationally for their exceptional work in expanding the Beta Club. They were honored as 2023 John W. Harris Educators of Excellence, a prestigious award given to only 170 sponsors out of over 20,000 across 8,500 clubs in the U.S. and beyond. To qualify for the award, sponsors must demonstrate dedication to club growth, community service, and networking at National Beta events.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!