Just a reminder, FEMA and the FCC are scheduled to conduct a nationwide test the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and The Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) today at 1:20 p.m. The WEA portion of the test will be sent to all consumer cell phones. The purpose of the test is to assess the functionality of the EAS and WEA in alerting the public in emergency situations.

