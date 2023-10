The Jackson Oktoberfest will begin to setup tomorrow at 5 P.M. The city parking lot by the Cape County Administration Building and parking spaces along the north side of Main St. between Court St and Barton Square, will be closed off for the event. Motorists traveling in and around the area are reminded to use caution due to traffic congestion and pedestrian traffic.

