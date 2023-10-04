The Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music will present the first choral concert of the 2023-24 season at the River Campus. The Chamber and University choirs will perform “Our Own Heart’s Core”, a concert of music addressing issues important to the community and world. The concert begins tomorrow evening at 7:30 in the Bedell Performance Hall located at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information you can visit www.rivercampus.org

