A Cape Girardeau woman is being accused of running an illegal drug distribution center out of a former church. 60-year-old Karen Schleyer, was charged with one count of keeping a public nuisance on William Street in Cape Girardeau. Released court documents state undercover agents had bought suspected methamphetamine from the residence and traffic in front of the building revealed drugs were allegedly bought from someone at the building. Schleyer is scheduled for an initial court appearance today.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!