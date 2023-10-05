A change to the commercial driver license testing procedure in MO

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Revenue are notifying the public there has been a change to the commercial driver license testing procedure. Beginning December 4th. The state of Missouri is adopting a modernized testing standard. The changes in testing procedure include a more streamlined pre-trip examination and more efficient basic skills course. The current testing procedures will remain in effect statewide until December 1.The State Highway Patrol and department of revenue are encouraging training schools and applicants to consider this when making plans for testing.

