BBB warns senior citizens about various scams

Sydney Waters, the regional director of the Cape Girardeau-based office of Better Business Bureau (BBB), recently delivered a 30-slide PowerPoint presentation aimed at warning senior citizens about various scam attempts. She shared this valuable information at Cape Girardeau’s Cape Town continuing care retirement community. Waters, who took on the role at BBB in June, focused on educating seniors about potential scams, emphasizing the importance of awareness and caution. Her presentation aimed to empower senior citizens with knowledge to protect themselves from fraudulent activities.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!