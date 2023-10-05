Be cautious of wild animals on the roads

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is warning motorists to be cautious of wild animals, especially deer, on the roads during the fall season as they become more active due to cooler temperatures and longer nights. The state has seen an increase in animal collisions, ranking 10th in the country for potential animal collisions, with a 1 in 80 chance of hitting an animal while driving. In 2022, Missouri had 3,699 crashes involving deer, resulting in 5 fatalities and 424 injuries. MoDOT advises drivers not to swerve to avoid animals, scan both sides of the road regularly.

