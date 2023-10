A suspect was taken into custody after leading Cape Girardeau Police on a brief chase yesterday afternoon. Officers responded to N. Fountain for a disturbance call. Upon arriving, the suspect at the scene led them on a chase. The chase ended at the intersection of Ranney Ave. and Locust St.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!