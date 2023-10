The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire on S. Pacific late Tuesday evening and upon arrival firefighters could see smoke coming from the front side of the home. They were able to contain the fire in about 20 minutes after arriving on scene. Everyone was out of the house and accounted for and no injuries were reported. Firefighters said the home has moderate fire and smoke damage estimated at $70,000.

