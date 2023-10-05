Missouri State Attorney General Andrew Bailey is joining Senator Josh Hawley’s efforts to protect working families in southern Missouri. The Attorney General directed a letter to Donnie King, Chief Executive Officer of Tyson Foods, encouraging him to sell two of Tyson’s plants in Dexter and Noel. Bailey also said that doing everything in Tyson’s power to find a buyer will keep these factories open which is simply the right thing to do. If no buyer is found, some 2,193 people in both communities will be without a job going into the holiday season.

