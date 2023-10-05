Missouri’s fire service will hold two memorial services this weekend at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City to honor the state’s fallen firefighters. On Saturday evening at 7, a candlelight vigil will be held for all Missouri firefighters who have died while serving their communities. On Sunday Morning at 10:30, a memorial service will be held in which the names of eight Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty, will be added to the monument wall commemorating Missouri firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while bravely serving their fellow Missourians.

