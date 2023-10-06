16 new conservation agents at the MDC

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates 16 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2023 Conservation Agent Training Academy. The agent class of 2023 took the Conservation Agent’s Oath during a special graduation this week at the Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. MDC Deputy Director Jason Sumners reminded agents they’re the frontline ambassadors of conservation and have a critical role in maintaining the public’s trust.

