2024 total solar eclipse coming soon

In eight days, people can prepare for the upcoming 2024 total solar eclipse by observing the 2023 annular eclipse. This event will be visible around 10 a.m., and viewers can use eclipse glasses to witness the moon gradually covering the sun. By 11 a.m., spectators here in Cape Girardeau and nearby regions can expect to witness a 55-60 percent partial phase of the annular eclipse. It’s a unique opportunity for sky gazers to experience this celestial phenomenon. The path on Oct. 14th is from south Oregon to south Texas.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!