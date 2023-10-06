attempted abduction in Cape

Wednesday Cape Girardeau police responded to a call to an attempted abduction, where the suspect attempted to force a resident out of their home and into his vehicle at gunpoint. Soon after officers observed the suspect in a vehicle where he then fled and soon after, the suspect struck a CGPD marked patrol car with his vehicle. After a short vehicle pursuit, officers were able to get the suspect to stop where he was taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as Rickey Foulks of Cape Girardeau and has been formally charged by Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors. Foulks is currently being held without bond.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!