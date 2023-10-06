Missouri ranks as the 7th most affordable state according to the second Quarter data of a U.S. cost of living index, which evaluates average costs of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, health, and other factors. Surprisingly, Cape Girardeau, not St. Louis, is the metropolitan area with the highest cost of living in the state, while Joplin has emerged as the most affordable city, taking the top spot in the rankings. This data highlights regional disparities in living costs within the state of Missouri.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!