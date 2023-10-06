Southeast Missouri State University investigating a wire fraud incident 

Southeast Missouri State University is working with local and federal authorities to investigate a wire fraud incident targeting the university. Despite the breach, there is no evidence to suggest that personal records of students, faculty, or staff were compromised. Additionally, the university currently has no information implicating any employees in criminal activity related to the incident. The university is actively addressing the situation to ensure the security of its community’s personal information.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!