The Southeast Missouri State University Symphony Orchestra is hosting a Gala at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau, featuring renowned American composers. Sara Edgerton, the artistic director and conductor of the Orchestra, aims to emphasize American musical traditions as part of the university’s 150th-anniversary celebration. The concert is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 7:30 PM in Bedell Performance Hall, situated at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. You can read more about this in the SE Missourian.

