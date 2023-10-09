16 year old from Jackson involved in a single car crash

Saturday a 16 year old driver from Jackson was involved in a single car crash in Cape Girardeau County. The crash happened one mile east of Jackson. The juvenile was operating a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta traveling westbound on Route Y when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road, striking a mailbox and subsequently overturning. The juvenile was seriously injured and not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken by Ambulance to St Francis Medical center in Cape Girardeau. There is no update on her condition.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!