Cape Parks and Rec is hosting a WALK-tober event tomorrow.
The event features a Walk & Talk session through the Osage Trails, led by Christine, the Fitness & Wellness Specialist. Participants can expect discussions on goal setting, education, and planning during the walk, making it an informative and engaging experience. The event takes place from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Osage Park Trail Head, and it’s free for all attendees, with the walk being conducted at a beginner-friendly pace suitable for individuals of all levels.