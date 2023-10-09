Capital dome to be lit red

On behalf of Governor Parson, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be lit red from sunset on Saturday until sunrise yesterday, in honor of Missouri’s fallen firefighters. The lighting coincided with Missouri’s annual memorial services for firefighters at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City. Governor Mike Parson had proclaimed October 8th as Fire Service Memorial Day in Missouri. The Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation of Missouri held a candlelight vigil at the memorial for all deceased firefighters on Saturday.

