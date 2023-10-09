A Kickball Tournament was held over the weekend in Kelso, just south of Scott City on the 61, with the purpose of raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Although currently a small-scale event, organizers have aspirations to expand it in the coming years. Michaela Hobeck, the event’s organizer, expressed her immense pride in witnessing the community actively engage in the game for this noble cause. The tournament is an annual event, taking place on the first weekend of October, and serves as a heartfelt effort to contribute to the support of St. Jude Children’s Hospital

