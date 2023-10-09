Perryville man killed in a car accident

Saturday 31-year-old Fredric Hutchinson Jr. from Perryville, was killed in a car accident. According to the state Highway Patrol, his 2001 Chevrolet S10 was traveling southbound on County Road near Rock Valley Lane when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, and in an attempt to correct, it veered off the left side, colliding with multiple trees and ultimately overturning. Perry County Coroner William Bohnert pronounced Hutchinson dead at the scene. Hutchinson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and you can read more about this in the se Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!