The 6th annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic was held in downtown Cape Girardeau, coinciding with a check presentation ceremony for the proceeds generated from a golf tournament earlier this year. The money will benefit local Special Olympics Missouri programming. The event, attended by approximately one hundred people, aimed to honor the memory of Scott Wright. Scott Williams, one of the organizers, expressed the significance of seeing a large crowd gathered to celebrate and remember Wright. Williams emphasized the lasting impact that Wright, along with his teammates and athletes, has had on the community.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!