SEMO Homecoming

A block party is being hosted to mark the beginning of the Homecoming celebrations for SEMO’s sesquicentennial, welcoming both campus and community members. The event, located at the Kent Library Quad, will take place This Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will offer various attractions including games, activities, a beer garden, and booths from local businesses. Attendees can enjoy these festivities for free. Additionally, there will be a significant announcement at 5:30 p.m. The parking area for the event is at the Show Me Center.

