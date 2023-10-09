Southeast Missouri State University recognized with distinction

Southeast Missouri State University is one of the institutions selected for The Princeton Review’s 2024 Best Colleges, representing the Midwest Region. The Princeton Review selects 630 colleges in seven regions to highlight outstanding academic quality. The 630 colleges named make up about 25% of all four-year colleges in the nation. The 150 premier colleges selected in the Midwest Region are chosen to help guide college searches. Colleges are not ranked.

