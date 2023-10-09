The Cape Girardeau Police Department has become aware of a recent scam where an individual calls, identifies themselves as “Officer Sides with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office”, and informs you that you have a warrant for your arrest. The scammer may potentially threaten legal action if you do not respond or demand that you pay cash bail. While there is an “Officer Sides”, he works for the Cape Girardeau Police Department and not the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

