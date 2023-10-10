Dedicated employee gets a celebratory meal at the Jackson Middle School cafeteria

Dorris Peters, a dedicated employee, recently marked her 85th birthday with a celebratory meal of orange chicken from the Jackson Middle School cafeteria, one of her favorite dishes. With 51 years of service in Missouri’s public schools, including 14 years as a cook at Jackson Middle School and previous roles as a custodian, Peters remains committed to her work. Despite her milestone age, retirement is not on the horizon for Peters, “As long as the Lord gives me strength and keeps blessing me, I’ll keep working. I enjoy it,” she said. For More Stories Like These Check out the SE Missourian. Pic from SE Missourian

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!