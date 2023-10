Missouri parents have the chance to get cash from the state to pay for school expenses. The Close the Gap Grant provides a one-time payment of up to $1,500 for public and charter school students to pay for allowable educational expenses. The grant can also cover summer camps, day camps, after school programs for younger students. The deadline to apply is October 25. Google the name to find a link.

