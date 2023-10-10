Paint a Bob Ross-style landscape in Cape

Join the Cape Girardeau Public Library this Friday as they paint a Bob Ross-style landscape using the wet-on-wet technique. Beginners and experts are welcome. Using high-quality oil paints, each participant will paint a landscape on an 18″ x 24″ canvas. The library will provide the painting supplies, but they do ask that you cover the cost of your canvas which is five dollars. Register in person at the library and present your $5 (cash or personal check to “Friends of the Library”) to reserve your spot. For more information you can email as@capelibrary.org The event takes place, between 6 and 730 pm Friday.

