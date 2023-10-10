Pulitzer Prize winning playwright unfolds this Thursday

“Fifth of July” is a play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lanford Wilson which unfolds this Thursday. The play, part of the Talley Trilogy, is set in rural Missouri in 1977 and centers around Kenneth Talley, a paraplegic Vietnam War veteran. Struggling with lost passion for teaching and discussions about selling the family home. “Fifth of July” will run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, in the Rust Flexible Theatre at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!