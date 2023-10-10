Pulitzer Prize winning playwright unfolds this Thursday
“Fifth of July” is a play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lanford Wilson which unfolds this Thursday. The play, part of the Talley Trilogy, is set in rural Missouri in 1977 and centers around Kenneth Talley, a paraplegic Vietnam War veteran. Struggling with lost passion for teaching and discussions about selling the family home. “Fifth of July” will run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, in the Rust Flexible Theatre at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.