Late Sunday evening a 16-year-old boy was involved in a single car accident, three miles of West Gordonville. The Crash occurred as the 2004 PONTIAC G6 ran off the Right Side of the road and Overturned. The Driver whose name is not available at this time, was transported by Ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with Minor Injuries.

