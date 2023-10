The Harlem Globetrotters are set to make a comeback at the Show Me Center in January, where they will face off against the Washington Generals. The event will feature renowned players like Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, and others. Tickets for the game, including the opportunity to participate in the Halftime Skills Showcase, will be on sale starting Monday, October 16, at 10 a.m. For more information, visit showmecenter.biz

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!