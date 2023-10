Tonight will be the Gala Season Opener at the Southeast Symphony. Tonight’s concert is located at 518 South Fountain St. at the Bedell Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m. Ticket Prices are 25 Dollars and 5 Dollars for students. If you won tickets pick them up TODAY

