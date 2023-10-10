Two individuals have been charged with second-degree arson

Two individuals, Kerry Raymond and Crystal Umfress, have been charged with second-degree arson in connection with a fire at a Kennett Restaurant over the Summer. Raymond is currently in custody, with his bond set at $65,000, and he has an arraignment scheduled for tomorrow in Dunklin County. Umfress was taken into custody last Thursday and was released the same day after posting a $65,000 bond. She is set to appear in court for her initial hearing today in Dunklin County.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!