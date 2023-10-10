Two individuals have been charged with second-degree arson
Two individuals, Kerry Raymond and Crystal Umfress, have been charged with second-degree arson in connection with a fire at a Kennett Restaurant over the Summer. Raymond is currently in custody, with his bond set at $65,000, and he has an arraignment scheduled for tomorrow in Dunklin County. Umfress was taken into custody last Thursday and was released the same day after posting a $65,000 bond. She is set to appear in court for her initial hearing today in Dunklin County.