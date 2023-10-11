Propak Logistics LLC which is the parent company of the Propak Warehouse, has made a permanent decision to halt production and staffing at the Jackson Plant located on State Hwy 177. CHEP who is the organization leasing the building and owning the equipment, will take over operational duties. It is unclear if CHEP will retain the existing workforce, but Propak expects their next management group to transition employees to their employment. To date Propak Logistics has 93 employees.

