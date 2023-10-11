Sikeston Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Skelebration, Trunk or Treat, and Movie in the park. The event will take place on Saturday, from 2:30 to 5:oo p.m. The Skelebration will be at the Clinton Building which is located on Campanella Drive in Sikeston. Activities include, food, games, bounce house, smores, hayride, pumpkin painting and costume contest. The movie Hocus Pocus will be played on the football field of the Complex following ToT! Listen to the podcast on our website with Abbi Lindsey

