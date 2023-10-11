 Synthetic THC an issue in Perryville schools

Perry County Superintendent Dr. Fara Jones, wrote an open letter to Parents and Guardians about the dangers of Synthetic THC. Jones says Synthetic THC is also called synthetic can nabinoids, “spice,” “kronic,” or “K2.” Is a man-made chemical and not cannabis or marijuana. Jones goes on to say synthetic THC does not mimic the effect of marijuana. Instead, this chemical can cause severe, even life-threatening, side effects, very different from actual marijuana.

