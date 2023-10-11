The construction of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s new terminal is progressing as planned and is slated to be partially complete by March, with full completion expected by June. Airport manager Katrina Amos provided updates on the project to the Airport Advisory Board during their meeting yesterday. The construction team has completed all electrical and plumbing work for the new terminal and is now preparing to pour concrete panels in the upcoming week. Following this, the structural phase of the project will commence, marking a significant step forward in the terminal construction process. Read more in the SE Missourian

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!