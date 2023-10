Paul de Figueiredo and his team at the University of Missouri are working on the SPIKEs project, aimed at reducing cancer-related deaths and improving patients’ quality of life. The project is funded by a $19 million grant from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. This multifaceted research combines technological and biomedical advancements to develop a single-dose treatment that can stimulate cancer patients’ immune systems.

