Cape Girardeau’s mental health co-responder unit exceeding expectations

In less than a year, Cape Girardeau’s mental health co-responder unit, a collaboration between the Community Counseling Center and the Cape Girardeau Police Department, has surpassed expectations. Introduced in March, the co-responder unit (CRU) has handled over 600 calls, exceeding their initial goal of 100 calls for the first year by six times. Led by Program Manager Kyle Schott, the CRU focuses on diverting individuals to appropriate treatment instead of incarceration or emergency room visits. Individuals can contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department and select option 5 to reach a member of the co-responder unit.

