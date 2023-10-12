Southeast Missouri State University’s hospitality management students are cooking up a new batch of their popular Hawk Sauce just in time for Homecoming. This limited-edition sauce is described as a honey hot sauce, sweet and spicy. The ingredients include local honey from Indian Creek Hives in Jackson, Missouri, and the main ingredient of Fresno chili peppers from the West Coast. The hospitality students plan to only produce 150 bottles in honor of the 150th anniversary of SEMO. Bottles of Hawk Sauce will be available at the Homecoming Kick Off Block Party tomorrow between 4:30 and 6:30.

