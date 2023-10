Pastor Carl Palmer of Centenary Methodist Church will lead a homecoming service at 9:30 on Sunday Morning, coinciding with Southeast Missouri State University’s homecoming weekend. The service is part of the church’s celebration, followed by displays highlighting the church’s history and featuring different small groups. The event will culminate in a complimentary dinner at the church located at 300 N. Ellis St. Read More in the SE Missourian.

