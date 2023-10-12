The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame is proud to announce its 2023 inductees. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. Six veterans will be inducted this year, plus one honorary inductee. All exemplify the spirit, character, and commitment of our Missouri Veterans. If you know someone you would like to nominate for next year’s class to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame visit the website: www.mvhof.org

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!