The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider nominations to the National Register of Historic Places during its quarterly meeting tomorrow. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and will be held in the La Charrette and Nightingale Creek conference rooms at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building, located at 1101 Riverside Drive, Jefferson City.

