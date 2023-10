The state Department of Revenue has released October’s general tax revenue figures, indicating a strong fiscal outlook for Cape Girardeau County. In 2022, the county’s general revenue exceeded $9 million for the first time, totaling roughly 9.2 million dollars. An 8.6% increase. Cape Girardeau County is on track to surpass the $9 million mark once again in 2023.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!