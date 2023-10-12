During National Fire Prevention Week, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety is offering residential safety surveys to community members. This initiative, led by Lieutenant Zak Haskin, aims to extend their reach within the community by providing proactive fire prevention measures. Residents in Sikeston can request a free survey by contacting the department at (573) 471-6200. Crews will visit homes, conduct safety checks, and go through a checklist with participants to identify and address potential fire hazards. The program will continue offering these surveys until November 1

