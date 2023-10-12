Starting tomorrow fans of Taylor Swift can enjoy her concert series, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” at the Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In in Chaffee. The first showing kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and the screening will run until Saturday, November 4th. Some showings will have movies playing afterwards, including “Haunted Mansion” tomorrow evening starting at 1030. Unlike traditional drive-ins, ticket pricing is per person due to limited parking spaces, and it’s advisable to buy all tickets for your vehicle in one transaction. For More information you can check out: https://www.rocknrolldrivein.com/

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!