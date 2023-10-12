Menu

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour at the Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In

Starting tomorrow fans of Taylor Swift can enjoy her concert series, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” at the Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In in Chaffee. The first showing kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and the screening will run until Saturday, November 4th.  Some showings will have movies playing afterwards, including “Haunted Mansion” tomorrow evening starting at 1030. Unlike traditional drive-ins, ticket pricing is per person due to limited parking spaces, and it’s advisable to buy all tickets for your vehicle in one transaction. For More information you can check out: https://www.rocknrolldrivein.com/

