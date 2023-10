The Cape Girardeau Police Department applauds St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau for allowing Patrolman Newton and his goldendoodle dog, Chief to visit the school this week. This was Chief’s first outing, and the police department thinks he did a phenomenal job!

